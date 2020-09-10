Jimmy Alapag, LJ Moreno share 'sad news' of miscarriage

MANILA, Philippines -- Alab Pilipinas coach Jimmy Alapag and his wife, former actress LJ Moreno, shared some "sad news" on Wednesday night as they revealed that Moreno had suffered a miscarriage.

The couple revealed last month that they were expecting their fourth baby, in what was a "surprise" pregnancy. Both Alapag and Moreno had been looking forward to being a "#PartyOf6," after already having three kids in Ian, Keona, and Calen.

But in their latest vlog, the couple emotionally revealed that Moreno had miscarried.

"We were supposed to hear the heartbeat, but we couldn't find one," Moreno said, after a doctor's appointment in her sixth week. Doctors had previously found a growth in Moreno's uterus, and she was told it may be the reason they could not hear the baby's heartbeat.

"I went back hoping na we could hear the heartbeat, but unfortunately, we still couldn't. The doctor said, we'll still do everything we can, but she said I want to manage your expectations. There's a possibility you could have a miscarriage," she related.

It was in their next appointment that they received the sad news.

"When we went in the next appointment, we found out na wala na talaga," said Moreno.

Alapag said it was "not easy news" for the couple, but his first priority was to make sure that his wife was okay.

Moreno also said that the hardest part for them was telling their children, who had been quite excited at the news that they would have another sibling.

"We have absolute faith in God's plan for us as a married couple, and even more importantly, as a family," said Alapag.