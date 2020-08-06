WATCH: The moment LJ Moreno and Jimmy Alapag told their kids about pregnancy

MANILA — Former actress LJ Moreno and basketball player Jimmy Alapag are expecting another child, the couple announced on Wednesday.

Moreno and Alapag shared the milestone through a vlog, where they shared the reaction of their children to having another sibling.

“It’s an absolute blessing,” Alapag said.

A tearful Moreno said she was in “shock,” agreeing that it was another blessing after the couple’s initial difficulty to become pregnant early in their marriage.

Moreno and Alapag got married in 2010 and adopted their eldest, Ian, in 2014, the couple said in a previous vlog.

The adoption came after numerous but failed attempts to get pregnant, they recalled. In what Alapag would refer to as “God’s will,” they found out Moreno was pregnant, just three days after they took home Ian.

Moreno and Alapag now have three children: Ian, Keona, and Calen. Their family is set to become a #PartyOf6, as Moreno termed it, with her third “surprise” pregnancy.