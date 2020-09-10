Home  >  Sports

Football: AFC Cup 2020 cancelled, as Asian competition calendar shuffled

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 10 2020 07:12 PM

The Asian Football Confederation on Thursday announced that the AFC Cup 2020 will be cancelled, citing the coronavirus pandemic.

"In view of the logistics in coordinating the five zones of the AFC Cup and completing the inter-zone matches, the AFC Executive Committee also agreed that the pandemic created complexities which constituted a force majeure event and, with sadness, led to the cancellation of the 2020 competition," the group said in its official website. 

The decision came after a senior AFC official said the continent's top competitions will go ahead this year despite the coronavirus pandemic, although games may have to be played behind closed doors

