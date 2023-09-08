Kobe Bryant against Pau Gasol at the 2012 London Olympics. Photo from FIBA.

MANILA — Even after their playing careers, Kobe Bryant is still delivering Pau Gasol the most valuable assists.

Speaking at the FIBA Women’s World Cup press conference at the Mall of Asia Arena earlier Friday, the 7-foot Spanish hoops legend and current FIBA World Cup ambassador, revealed how his former LA Lakers teammate inspired him in further championing women's basketball on the global stage.

“His impact really influenced and inspired me to get involved and to get proactive in my role of support of women’s sport and women in the world,” said the former World Cup gold medalist.

Bryant, who won two World Cup medals with Team USA, also served as an ambassador of the games in 2019, only a few months before his untimely passing n 2020.

“It’s not that he told me specifically his plans, [but] I know that he had plans as far as taking on a bigger role, becoming an ambassador for the Women’s World Cup,” said the two-time NBA Champion.

“He wanted Gigi [Bryant] to have the same opportunities that he had. When we say Gigi, we say every girl in the world.”

“He was part of that change and it just inspired me, touched me, opened my eyes, and it helped me also get more involved, be more proactive like I said, and be part of change and growth.”

Gasol then went on to share what his aspirations are for girls, and how sports, in general, can play a huge role in their success in life.

“I would like to see more girls playing basketball when they’re young,” Gasol said.

“We looked at girls playing sports, and we looked at the number of girls that stopped playing sports after their teenage years. I like to see those numbers be sustained or grown. I want for girls to see that if they want to become a basketball player, they can. They can have a fantastic living.”

“That’s what I’d like to see in the near future — more girls getting excited about playing basketball, playing sports, being active, being healthy, [and] fulfilling their dreams,” he ended.

For more stories on the FIBA World Cup, click here.