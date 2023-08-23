US basketball player Kobe Bryant leaves the beach volleyball court after the men's preliminary beach volleyball pool C match Brazil vs Georgia during the 2008 Olympics in Beijing, China, August 11, 2008. Srdjan Suki, EPA/File.

MANILA – Having an undefeated 36-0 record just puts Kobe Bryant levels ahead of most players of Team USA.

And with the Americans competing at the 2023 FIBA World Cup later this week, it is fitting to look back on the finest moments of one of their greatest players ever, especially that the Black Mamba would have been 45 years old today.

Kobe vs. Brazil, 2007 FIBA Americas

One of the reasons why Bryant was listed on the team in 2007 was to have someone who could set an example on both ends of the court.

And the 6-foot-6, then-three-time NBA champion did exactly that during their August 2007 win against Brazil at that year’s FIBA Americas.

It was a normal day at the office for the Lakers superstar, putting up numbers of 20 points on 6-of-8 shooting from the field and going 3-for-3 on three-pointers. But it was on the opposite end that the Black Mamba imprinted himself, as he held Brazilian Star and then Phoenix Suns standout Leandro Barbosa to only four points on 1-of-7 shooting. Barbosa, who was then averaging 27 points for Brazil, was clamped by Bryant, and it was just one of the many moments that is proof of how good of a two-way player he was. 12-time NBA All-Defensive team, you can’t beat that.

But it was earlier in the game when the Lower Merion guard really set the tone, as he dove for a loose ball in an effort to gain possession as they were up, 12-6, with still seven minutes left in the opening frame. It was efforts like these that made the late Kobe stand out even from the best of the best.

Kobe vs. Spain, 2008 Olympics

Only up by five with 3:10 minutes left in the contest after a Pau Gasol jumper, Bryant drained an and-one, booming triple straight to the Spaniards’ hearts to create a much-needed nine-point cushion.

As if it weren’t enough, the Black Mamba was the hero anew when he went for a lay-in to extend the Americans’ lead to eight once more, 113-105.

These are only six of the 20 points that Bryant scored for the ‘Redeem Team’, but it meant more than that as he paced the squad to regain international basketball supremacy through his undying leadership and relentlessness.

Even going up against a familiar foe in Pau Gasol, his Lakers teammate, Bryant didn’t even show an ounce of mercy for his opponents, but that ultimately turned into glory for Team USA who finally reclaimed basketball gold.

It was not that bad for Gasol, however, as he and Bryant went on to dominate the following NBA season to win the 2009 NBA Championship.

Kobe in the 2012 Olympics

This was the last international stint of the Laker legend, and Bryant made sure that he would be exiting the scene still on top.

Being teamed up once again with LeBron James, who then had new-found success with the Miami Heat, and also being joined by Kevin Durant, who had cemented himself as one of the greatest scorers of all time, it was now time for the Mamba to guide the next generation of USA stars.

He only averaged 12.1 markers per contest in the 2012 Olympics with his best performance coming from their quarterfinal matchup against Australia, wherein he put up a team-high 20 markers to lead the team. In his last game for their National team, he finished with 17.

That was the last basketball gold that Bryant won in his career, but it was not his last success as a human being.

From being a FIBA Ambassador at the 2019 World Cup, to ultimately serving as an inspiration for a whole generation and to even those who are yet to come, Bryant’s footprints will forever be engraved in those whom he influenced.

Heroes may come and go, but Kobe Bryant’s greatness at the international basketball scene will definitely live forever.

