Dennis Schroder vs. Team USA at the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup semifinals, September 8, 2023. Photo by FIBA.

Serbia, Germany to face off in all-European finals

MANILA — A valiant fourth period propelled Germany to the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup gold medal match.

Leading the Germans were Franz Wagner, who delivered 22 points and five rebounds, and Daniel Theis, who was solid with 21 markers and seven boards in a 113-111 win against Team USA.

After trading blows in the first two frames, Deutschland caught fire in the third period to start their second-half onslaught, allowing them to build a lead as huge as 10 heading into the fourth period.

The Steve Kerr-led squad tried to close in by cutting the lead to as low as one, 107-108, in the fourth, but Germany kept their composure as a huge five-point swing capped off by a Dennis Schroder jumper fended off Team USA.

This gave the Germans not only their seventh win of the tournament, but also their first-ever World Cup finals appearance.

Meanwhile, the Americans were led by Anthony Edwards with 23 points.

Germany will be facing Serbia for the World Cup gold on Sunday at 8:40 PM, while the Americans are scheduled to lock horns against Canada for the bronze medal on the same day at 4:30 PM. The last day of the FIBA Worlds will still be held at the same Pasay venue.

