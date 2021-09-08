PBA: Scottie Thompson's big shots lift Ginebra past ROS

From the PBA's Facebook page

Barangay Ginebra outlasted Rain or Shine, 83-77, in the 2021 PBA Philippine Cup on Wednesday at the Don Honorio Ventura State University Gym in Bacolor, Pampanga.



Twin towers Christian Standhardinger and Japeth Aguilar did damage against the Elasto Painters by scoring 16 and 15, respectively.

LA Tenorio added 15 and helped the Kings pick up their third victory in five games.

Scottie Thompson went three-of-three from the rainbow territory to finish with 14 points, six rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Rain or Shine led by Rey Nambatac's 18 points, fell to 4-4.

(More details to follow.)