World junior bantamweight champion Jerwin Ancajas is due to fly to Las Vegas next week, as he looks to put his title on the line.

His coach, Joven Jimenez, said they have fixed their visa requirements for their stay in the US.

"Sa September 15 o September 18 ang alis namin. Manila ang departure tuloy Las Vegas na," Jimenez said.

The reigning IBF junior bantamweight king has been training in Bukidnon for months now for a possible ring return in October or November.

They have been angling for a title unification with WBO champion Kazuto Ioka, but the fight could take place in 2022.

The Japanese star, who recently defended his crown against Mexico’s Francisco Rodriguez Jr., has already made known his intention to face Ancajas.

“I still have goals to gain more recognition in the world, there is much more to achieve. My goal is to unify the belts,” Ioka said in an interview on RingTV.

“I can only control my own destiny. I hope for a unification fight with the IBF champion Ancajas.”

The last time Ancajas fought was in April when he defeated Mexico's Jonathan Javier Rodriguez by unanimous decision.

RELATED VIDEO