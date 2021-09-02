Boxing: Ancajas willing to unify titles with Japan's Ioka



World junior bantamweight champion Jerwin Ancajas welcomed a possible title unification bout with fellow champion Kazuto Ioka, who is coming off a successful title defense against mandatory challenger Francisco Rodriguez Jr.

Prior to his unanimous decision win over Rodriguez on Wednesday night, Ioka mentioned Ancajas as a possible opponent in the future.

"Masaya ako na napansin ni Ioka, na gusto nyang mag-unify at nabanggit niya ang pangalan ko," said Ancajas, who is busy training in Bukidnon.

"'Yun ang sabi ni Ioka na pagkatapos ng laban niya, gusto niyang mag-unify ng titles."

Ancajas holds the IBF junior bantamweight crown, while Ioka occupies the WBO version of the throne.

Ancajas, who has successfully defended his crown nine times, is keeping himself in shape for a possible bout in a month's time.

The team is currently processing its papers so it could fly to the US for his ring return.

"Ang sabi sa amin, possibly around October or November," said Ancajas.

Ioka wanted to fight any of the other junior bantam "heavyweights" including WBA and WBC titleholder Juan Francisco Estrada, the legendary Roman Gonzalez, or two-time 115-pound beltholder Srisaket Sor Rungvisai.

But he admitted he has to wait his turn as the trio already committed themselves to a series of bouts.

The next workable fight, he said, is against the Filipino champion.

“The plan is to win the (Rodriguez fight), then hope for a unification fight with the IBF champion (Ancajas),” he said.

