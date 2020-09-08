Esports: 4 teams to represent PH in PUBG regional finals

MANILA, Philippines -- Four teams have earned the chance to represent the Philippines in the PUBG Mobile Club Open Fall Split 2020: SEA Wildcard (PMCO) after their triumphs at the recently concluded PUBG Mobile Philippine National Championship (PPNC).

Out of 192 squads that competed in the first ever PUBG Mobile tournament in the Philippine Pro Gaming League (PPGL), the winning teams were led by national champions BERSERKER.

Joining them were Blacklist International, Almost Evil Adrastos, and All-Star Team Puyat.

They have earned the right to carry the flag against the rest of the Southeast Asian contingent.

The livestream of the PMCO Fall Split 2020: SEA Wildcard will be announced at a later date on the PUBG Mobile Esports (English) Facebook and YouTube pages.

"Synergizing with PUBG Mobile, Globe Telecom, and all the stakeholders for this event concretizes everything that Mineski stands for. Collaboration is the key to make impactful changes to the lives of every Filipino gamer, and to making esports the number one sport in the world. The PPGL will continue to provide more exciting opportunities in the years to come," said Mineski Global CEO and founder Ronald Robins.

The PPGL is an amateur and professional esports league co-owned and operated by Mineski Philippines and Globe Telecom.

It is the largest multi-game league in the Philippines, delivering esports experience and gaming entertainment to Filipino gamers and communities for the last three years.