WATCH: Middleton nets playoff career high to keep Bucks alive

With Giannis Antetokounmpo out due to an ankle sprain, it was Khris Middleton who stepped up for the Milwaukee Bucks in their must-win game against the Miami Heat.

Down 0-3 in the best-of-seven series, the Bucks needed a victory to keep their season alive but their hopes were dealt a huge blow when Antetokounmpo exited the game in the second quarter after a hard fall.

Fortunately for Milwaukee, Middleton was there to carry the load, as he put up 36 points -- a career-high in the playoffs -- along with eight rebounds and eight assists.

His three-pointer with under 10 seconds left iced Milwaukee's 118-115 win in overtime.

"We all fought," Middleton said after the game. "Especially with Giannis going down the way he did. He came out and tried to fight for us with a bad ankle. We wanted to have his back and just fight for him and fight for everybody."

Antetokounmpo had 19 points in just 11 minutes before leaving the game. He is doubtful for Game 5, where the Bucks will again try to stave off elimination.