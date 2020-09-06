NBA: Nuggets bounce back, hold off Clippers to tie series

Jamal Murray #27 of the Denver Nuggets reaches for the ball during the game against the LA Clippers during Game Two of the Western Conference Semifinals of the NBA Playoffs on September 5, 2020 at The AdventHealth Arena at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida. Andrew D. Bernstein, NBAE via Getty Images/AFP

(UPDATED) Jamal Murray finished what Nikola Jokic started, and the Denver Nuggets came away with a 110-101 triumph in Game 2 of their series against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Jokic waxed hot in the first half to put the Nuggets in control, and Murray hit big shots down the stretch to keep the Clippers at bay, Saturday at the Walt Disney World Complex in Orlando (US time).

Denver, after losing by 23 points in Game 1, has now tied the best-of-seven series at one game apiece.

Jokic was unstoppable in the first half of the game. His hot started pushed the Nuggets to a 44-25 lead after the first quarter, and they remained in control, 72-56, at the half.

The Serbian big man had 24 points and 10 rebounds on top of two blocks in the first half, while making all four of his attempts from long range.

The Clippers began to work their way back in the third quarter, and were down by just 12 points, 89-77, heading to the fourth period.

But Murray was there to quell their uprising. He answered a Marcus Morris Sr. three-pointer with a triple of his own, shaking off the defense of Kawhi Leonard to sink the shot that restored a 10-point lead, 104-94, with 2:12 to play.

What a shot by Murray! ❄️ pic.twitter.com/fujeQADbj0 — NBA TV (@NBATV) September 6, 2020

Los Angeles still had a chance after Morris Sr. nailed another three-pointer to make it 107-99 with a minute and a half to go.

But Patrick Beverley received back-to-back technical fouls with 64 seconds to go, and Murray made both technical free throws to keep the Nuggets in control.

Murray had 27 points, six assists, and three rebounds, while Jokic finished with 26 points, 18 rebounds, four assists, and three blocks.

The Nuggets made 15 three-pointers, while the Clippers were just nine-of-32 from beyond the arc.

Paul George led the Clippers with 22 points and eight rebounds. Leonard struggled from the field, making just four of 17 attempts for 13 points. He did have 10 rebounds, eight assists and three steals, but he was still a team-worst minus-16 for the game.