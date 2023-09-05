Valorant: Team Secret’s DubsteP to become free agent

MANILA - Long-time Team Secret player Jayvee “DubsteP” Paguirigan will be a free agent ahead of the Valorant Champions Tour’s 2024 season.

“Team Secret has given me permission to explore (trade or transfer) opportunities for the 2024 VCT season as a restricted free agent,” DubsteP said on X (formerly Twitter.)

DubsteP is a retired Counter Strike: Global Offensive player who joined the Valorant scene in 2020, and played for Bren Esports alongside Team Secret holdovers Jessie “JessieVash” Cuyco and Jim “BORKUM” Timbreza right until they transferred to the European-based organization.

This means JessieVash and BORKUM are the only ones left from the original squad formed in late 2021.

Team Secret, a one-time Valorant Champions participant, failed to qualify for Masters: Tokyo and the world championships held in Los Angeles, California.

Joining him in free agency is Lionel "lenne" Lim who stayed with Team Secret for less than a year.