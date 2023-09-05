FIBA: Official game ball for World Cup final unveiled

The ball that will be used for the FIBA Basketball World Cup Final has been unveiled by Molten. FIBA/Handout.

MANILA -- Molten on Sunday unveiled the official game ball that will be used in the final of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 in Manila.

Based on the BG5000 World Cup 2023 Official Game Ball, the Final version has been designed exclusively for the showpiece title game.

It has been engraved with the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 tournament logo along with the prestigious Naismith Trophy in gold, as well as the date of the Final and a unique serial number.

As a special limited edition ball, only 1,200 will be made available to purchase in the Philippines from September 4, 2023. The ball will be packaged in a premium box with a gold plate and engraved with the serial number.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

"We are excited to be able to unveil this special official Molten game ball for the Final of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023. The beautiful design certainly captures the significance of what will be a memorable occasion," said Frank Leenders, FIBA Media and Marketing Services Director General/

"We want to express our sincere thanks to Molten for the work they have done to add another special touch to our biggest ever event. FIBA really values the excellence and trust we share with them in a relationship that spans more than four decades," he added.

The ball was unveiled at the FIBA Fan Zone in Manila, with FIBA Secretary General Andreas Zagklis in attendance.

For more stories on the FIBA World Cup, click here.

RELATED VIDEO