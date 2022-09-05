PBA: SMB newcomers relish championship breakthrough

San Miguel's Jericho Cruz in action against TNT. PBA Images



MANILA, Philippines -- Jericho Cruz is well aware that many questioned his decision to join San Miguel Beer when he became a free agent in March.

He believes that those questions have been answered after he helped the Beermen regain the PBA All-Filipino crown by dethroning the TNT Tropang GIGA on Sunday night.

"I had to bring my A-game every game, kasi alam ko naman na coming to San Miguel, ang daming nagba-bash sa akin," Cruz said after the Beermen crushed TNT, 119-97, in Game 7 of the 2022 PBA Philippine Cup Finals.

"Bakit andito daw ako, di nila ako kailangan, mga ganoon," he added. "'Yun 'yung nag-fuel sa akin eh through the whole season. Kaya every game talagang I had to bring my A-game."

Cruz averaged 11 points per game during the best-of-7 series, stepping up on both ends of the floor to help defend TNT's explosive backcourt. In the deciding game, he had four points in 16 minutes while getting some time to guard Jayson Castro.

The All-Filipino crown is the second of his career, having won the 2016 PBA Commissioner's Cup when he was still with Rain or Shine. Ending a six-year title drought only made Cruz hungry for more.

"Sobrang sarap sa feeling pala ulit. Especially winning here with San Miguel. Talagang iba, iba talaga, iba," he said. "Sana hindi ito 'yung last ko. Hopefully, more championships will come."

'WORTH IT'

San Miguel's CJ Perez in action during Game 7 of the 2022 PBA Philippine Cup Finals against TNT. PBA Images

It may have been Cruz's second title, but for a handful of San Miguel players, the 2022 All-Filipino crown is their championship breakthrough. One of them is CJ Perez, the former Rookie of the Year who was traded to SMB in February 2021. He couldn't hide his glee after finally getting his hands on a championship trophy.

"Sobrang nakakapagod pero worth it. Sobrang saya ko," said Perez, who averaged 17.6 points in the Finals and fired 25 points in the clincher, along with seven assists. "Isang karangalan na mapasama sa San Miguel winning culture."

Perez lost two championship series in the NCAA, both against the San Beda Red Lions. To win a PBA crown, he says, is a dream come true.

"Pangarap ko to e, pangarap ko talaga. Marami na 'kong napanood na Finals game ng mga iniidolo ko. Sobrang happy," he said.

END OF HEARTBREAKS

San Miguel big man Vic Manuel in action. PBA Images

Perez got to win a championship in his fourth season in the PBA, but for Vic Manuel, this title was a decade in the making. "The Muscle Man" was acquired by SMB in November 2021 in exchange for Arwind Santos -- a trade that marked the end of the "Death Five" era.

Manuel has competed in the Finals before, but his Alaska teams always ran into the same juggernaut -- San Miguel Beer. In 2015 and 2016, they lost to the Beermen in a pair of seven-game series in what was the beginning of the SMB dynasty.

"Pagkakuha ko nito, parang nakalimutan ko lahat 'yung mga heartbreak ko sa mga nakaraang championship eh. Sobrang saya pala na makuha mo na yung pinapangarap mo," said Manuel. "'Yun naman 'yung goal ng bawat player dito sa PBA, maka-champion."

The 35-year-old forward said that he never lost faith that he will one day win a championship, even after several playoff heartbreaks and a bevy of trades to different teams.

"Never pumasok sa isip ko na sumuko. Sabi ko sa sarili ko na habang nasa PBA pa ako, naglalaro, may chance pa ako mag-champion. Andito pa naman ako," he said. "Sinwerte naman nakakuha ako, sa part pa ng San Miguel na nagkataon na lagi akong tinatalo dati."

Like Cruz, SMB guard Simon Enciso also sees this championship as an answer to his doubters. Enciso has been a journeyman in the league, having played for six different teams since he was drafted in 2015.

But he believes he has found a home in San Miguel, having joined in November 2021 in the trade that sent Alex Cabagnot to TerraFirma.

"It's big time, man. It is my first championship. I don't think it's hit yet, but it means so much to win. I've been to the finals twice, it's my third time," said Enciso, who had 12 points in Game 7.

"To win it is just a blessing. There's no words that can explain. I'm a champ now so they can't tell me nothing," he added. "All my life, I've been doubted. To rise above all the naysayers and haters, it's a blessing. I'm a champion now, they can't tell me sh*t."

MORE TO COME?

For the San Miguel recruits, one thing is certain -- getting a taste of the title only made them want more. This is their first championship in the PBA, but their veteran teammates -- June Mar Fajardo, Chris Ross and Marcio Lassiter -- now have nine crowns to their name.

"I would like to win more," said Enciso. "That's the goal."

"Kailangan maging humble and siyempre sa mga next conference, gagawin pa rin namin 'yung best namin na makarating dito sa moment na ganito," said Perez, for his part. "Sobrang excited ako sa mga susunod pang conference, na makakapag-contribute ako sa team ng San Miguel."

And Manuel, whose title hopes early in his career were dashed repeatedly by San Miguel, is looking forward to adding more trophies to his collection.

"Sabi ko, noong nasa Alaska pa ako that time, kung makakuha kami ng isa, may possibility na magtuloy-tuloy eh. Kaso talagang inalat kami, hindi kami makakuha," he said. "Nag-move on na lang ako. Binigyan ako ng opportunity, dito pa sa San Miguel."

PBA Season 47 games can be streamed live and on-demand on iWantTFC with a Premium subscription, available worldwide except PH and US.

