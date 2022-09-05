Caroline Garcia of France waits for a serve from Alison Riske-Amritraj of the United States in their fourth round match during the US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows New York, USA, 04 September 2022. Peter Foley, EPA-EFE

NEW YORK -- Caroline Garcia swept into the US Open quarter-finals for the first time on Sunday and credited her success to "having fun" which has not always been the case for the powerful Frenchwoman.

World number 17 Garcia, who reached her only other Grand Slam last-eight on home ground at Roland Garros five years ago, won through 6-4, 6-1 over Alison Riske-Amritraj.

She now goes on to face American teenager Coco Gauff for a place in the semi-finals.

The 28-year-old Garcia is in a rich vein of form, having arrived in New York on the back of a title run in Cincinnati and is on a 12-match win streak.

The title in the American midwest was her third of the year after Warsaw and Bad Hamborg.

With six of the top 10 women's seeds already eliminated in New York, Garcia is widely regarded as being amongst the title favorites.

Garcia has fired 26 aces so far, has yet to drop a set and has lost serve only twice, winning 33 of 35 service games.

"To get wins, definitely helps to be happy, to know which way you have to play, to be healthy, it's a lot of positives," said Garcia.

"I like to play tennis aggressive, to move forward. I'm having fun, enjoying playing that way, and on top of it I'm glad it's working and it's a good way for me."

Garcia was thrust into the sport's spotlight in 2011 when as an unknown 17-year-old, and ranked 188, she led Maria Sharapova by a set and 4-1 at the French Open.

The occasion eventually proved too much of a burden and Sharapova triumphed.

However, British star Andy Murray was so impressed by what he had seen he tweeted his confidence that Garcia would be a future world number one.

Murray's bold prediction has yet to materialize with Garcia reaching a career high of four in the world in 2018.

That rise came after a controversial 2016 when she withdrew from the Fed Cup on the eve of a tie, sparking a bitter war of words with her French teammates.

Doubles partner Kristina Mladenovic, with whom she had won the 2016 French Open doubles title, blasted Garcia's "disrespectful attitude".

Garcia and Mladenovic have since reconciled, winning this year's French Open for good measure.

"I learned a lot. I got some tough years in there. I got some experience. I'm really glad to be at this level again," said Garcia.

Key for Garcia this season was her title winning run on grass on Bad Homburg in June.

After losing the first set of her opening match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich, she reset her attitude and hasn't looked back.

"At one moment you just say to yourself, You have to go for it. You miss, you miss, but you have to do something," she explained.

"You have to change, you have to find a way to improve. And I think this tournament was really the week a lot of things change."

Garcia had lost all three of her previous meetings against Riske-Amritraj but was always in control on Sunday.

She broke in the 10th game to seal the opener and raced to a double break to lead 5-1 in the second.

The Frenchwoman wrapped up victory in the next game on a fifth match point having fired a total of 30 winners compared to the American's seven.

"Alison is a very tough player, a great fighter, great mover but I was ready for it," said Garcia.

© Agence France-Presse