Renejay and H2WO's split-push down the mid lane in crunch time to destroy Smart Omega's base and earn their first MPL -Philippines win. Courtesy: MPL - Philippines

MANILA - Nexplay EVOS barge in the winning bracket Sunday evening after upsetting Smart Omega, 2-1 and sending the latter to their second straight loss in Season 8 of the Mobile Legends Professional League.

A split push by Renejay "RENEJAY" Barcarse's Paquito and Jhon "H2wo" Salonga down the mid lane in Game 3 won the game for Nexplay EVOS, who had come off a 2-win losing streak before this match.

Nexplay took Game 1 with ease, behind Renejay's Alice. Smart Omega were able to get behind Patrick James "E2MAX" Caidic's Kagura to equalize.

Game 3 was a nail-biter, with Smart Omega leading in the early-game. But Nexplay started showing signs of life when Jeniel "Yellyhaze" Bata-anon's Eudora eked out a triple kill.

Nexplay was poised to end the game early but defensive plays by Joshua “Ch4knu” Mangilog and Dean “Raizen” Sumagui kept them alive right beyond their signature "18 minute mark."

The turret defense allowed an opening for Smart Omega to win a team fight before grouping up as a whole group to defeat the Lord.

But little did they know Renejay's Paquito and Jhon "H2wo" Salonga started a split-push down the mid lane, with the duo destroying the base before any Smart Omega player could reach them.

"Talagang ano po. Puso lang kami talaga. Napansin po namin ni H2 na kaya po namin sumegue. Kasi lagi pong naiiwan ang lane ng gloo po. kasi nung naubos kami parang nakampante po sila sa Lord noon eh. So nag-lima po sila sa Lord tapos nag-command po kami ni H2 na huwag pauwiin ang kalaban hangang sa... sinugal po namin. Manalo matalo, ginawa po namin best namin," Renejay said after the match.

Meanwhile, Blacklist International and Onic PH stay spotless in MPL - Philippines after wins against Echo PH (2-1) and TNC (2-0), respectively.

Mark "Hadess" Lazaro was able to put out a clinic with his Lancelot to force a rubber match. But with the help of comfort picks, Blacklist were able to pull through and secure the 4-game winning streak.

Onic PH was able to snap TNC's 2-game winning streak in Sunday's second match, behind a couple of quick games.