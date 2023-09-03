Canada celebrates after winning the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 group stage second round match against Spain in Jakarta, Indonesia, September 3, 2023. Mast Irham, EPA-EFE.

There will be a new champion in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023.

This, after Canada ended Spain's title defense by pulling off a come-from-behind 88-85 victory on Sunday night at the Indonesia Arena in Jakarta.

Dillon Brooks and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander conspired in crunch time as Canada erased a 12-point deficit and broke the hearts of the defending champions in their Group L showdown.

With the result, the quarterfinal cast of the World Cup is now complete, and Canada is headed to Manila for the knockout phase. They will play Luka Doncic and Slovenia in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Spain was the better team in the first half and they led by 10, 48-38, at the break. They were still up by double-digits, 73-61, after the third quarter and looked headed for the knockout phase.

But Gilgeous-Alexander sparked Canada's comeback, with his 3-point play making it a one-point game, 78-77, with just under two minutes to go. Willy Hernangomez knocked down two free throws on the other end to push Spain back up by three points, only for Gilgeous-Alexander to assist on a Brooks triple that tied the game at 80 at the 1:19 mark of the fourth.

Gilgeous-Alexander then took matters into his own hands in the next possession, uncorking a superb step-back jumper to give Canada its first lead of the second half, 82-80, with just 44 seconds left.

He came up with a big defensive stop on the other end, forcing Dario Brizuela into a turnover then drilling two clutch free throws off a Juan Nunez foul.

A layup by Nunez kept Spain in the hunt, but Gilgeous-Alexander calmly made two more free throws for an 86-82 lead with 13 seconds to go.

Spain threatened one last time as Santiago Aldama knocked down a triple to cut the deficit to one, 86-85, with still five seconds left. Gilgeous-Alexander extended their lead to three points with two more free throws, and Alex Abrines' last-ditch three-pointer hit the front iron as time expired.

Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 30 points on 7-of-12 shooting, making 14 of his 16 free throw attempts while dishing out seven assists. Brooks had 22 points, and RJ Barrett added 16 markers.

It was a sorry end to Spain's World Cup campaign, as they paid dearly for their loss to Latvia in their game last Friday. The defending champions ended the World Cup with a 3-2 win-loss record.

Hernangomez had 25 points in the defeat, while Aldama added 20 markers.

For more stories on the FIBA World Cup, click here.



RELATED VIDEO