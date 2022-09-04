Echo Philippines and RSG Philippines during their match last Saturday, September 4. Courtesy: MPL Philippnes

MANILA - Using their "Echo Proud" lineup, Echo Philippines eked out a much-needed 2-1 victory over a struggling Nexplay EVOS squad.

With the win, the team poured it all out for Sanford "Sanford" Vinuya and Benedict "Bennyqt" Gonzales, two of the players from the "Echo Loud" unit.

"Si Sanford po kasi, yung tito niya, wala na. And si Benny po may problema. Benny, Sanford gusto ko lang sabihin na para sa inyo ang laban na 'to," Frediemar "3Mar" Serafico said after the match.

Sanford last week said his uncle was suffering from a stroke, and had been ailing. Head coach Archie “Tictac” Reyes shared that Sanford's uncle died over the week.

The 16-year-old EXP-laner, Tictac said, reeled from his uncle's death emotionally, doubled-down by a loss to reigning MPL champs RSG Philippines last Saturday.,

"Kahapon, medyo ano na si Sanford, out of focus, pero sabi niya... Nagtiwala kami sa kaniya. Sabi namin sa kaniya: 'Kaya mo ba, Sanford?' Sabi naman ng bata 'sige po kaya ko po' so pinagbigyan namin na maglaro.

Echo will have a week-long break before getting back in action against Onic Philippines, on September 11. The long break, Tictac said, would be much needed for both wards.

For Tictac, the win over Nexplay was a statement win, and would silence doubters that would say that the "Echo Proud" lineup was the team's backup team.

"Sobang proud ako sa boys namin so napakaimportante ng team na ito and maraming nagsasabi na mas magaling ang team 1. [Patunay ito na] kayang makipagsabayan ng team 2 namin," he said.

"Napakalaking bagay lalo na sa team 2. Maraming nagddoubt sa team 2 ito yung statement win," he later on added.