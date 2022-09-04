Andrade seals Ateneo's triumph vs. Israeli team

Ateneo captain BJ Andrade. Handout photo.

The Ateneo Blue Eagles continued their build-up for UAAP Season 85 with a 73-69 triumph in a tune-up game against Israeli National League team A.S. Ramat HaSharon, held at the Oranim Sports Hall on Saturday evening (Manila time).

BJ Andrade's clutch triple with 36.8 seconds left broke a 69-all deadlock and gave the Blue Eagles the lead for good. After a stop courtesy of reigning UAAP Most Valuable Player Ange Kouame, Sean Quitevis sealed Ateneo's triumph at the free throw line with 12.8 seconds left.

The Blue Eagles recovered from a slow start thanks to Dave Ildefonso, who gave Ateneo a 10-point lead off a four-point play that made it 54-44 with still 3:33 left in the third period.

But Ramat Hasharon came alive in the fourth period, uncorking a 10-blast that tied the game at 69 before Andrade saved the day for the Blue Eagles.

Ildefonso led Ateneo with 27 points, making five three-pointers. Forthsky Padrigao had 10 points and Joshua Lazaro had nine, while Andrade finished with six markers. Kouame and Joseph Obasa each scored six points.

Up next for Ateneo will be Elitzur Eito Ashkelon at Zysman Arena on Monday at 10:30 p.m.