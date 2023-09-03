Sibol nabs first IESF gold for MLBB, silver for Tekken 7

Courtesy: Sibol

MANILA - National esports team SIbol nabbed the gold medal in Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, while getting silver for Tekken 7 at the International Esports Federation World Esports Championships held in Iasi, Romania.

After sinking them in the lower bracket, Sibol asserted theiir mastery of Indonesia, represented by members of Bigetron Alpha in the gold medal match, winning 3-1.

Sibol's MLBB team, represented by AP Bren's players, did not lose a single match in the week-long tournament.

Indonesia drew Game 1, but Sibol clawed its way back in Game 2 after a slow start.

From there, it was all Sibol, as they kept the momentum in Game 3 and Game 4 to clinch the first gold medal for the Philippines in IESF, capping off the contest with a 21-5 clobbering.

Last year, Sibol, represented by players of Blacklist International, got silver, while Indonesia, represented mostly by players of EVOS Legends, clinched gold.

Meanwhile, Alexandre "AK" Laverez nabbed silver in Tekken 7, crumbling to Pakistan's ATIF, 2-5 in the Grand Final rounds.

ATIF, the reigning Tekken World Tour Finals champion, used Akuma, while AK used Paul, Akuma, and Shaheen.