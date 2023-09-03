FIBA: Italy ousts Puerto Rico for trip to quarterfinals

Italy and Puerto Rico battle it out in the FIBA world Cup. FIBA.Basketball

MANILA -- Italy secured a ticket to the quarterfinals by dropping Puerto Rico, 73-57, in the second round of the FIBA World Cup at the Araneta Coliseum on Sunday.

Giampaolo Ricci and Stefano Tonut teamed up as they led a balanced effort for Azzuri's best outing in the tournament since 1998.

Italy used an early 15-0 run to surprise the Puerto Ricans with an 11-point lead. Puerto Rico stayed within striking distance before claiming a 43-41 upper hand.

But the Italians adjusted and used a 16-4 blitz to reclaim the lead. They never looked back since.

Ricci came off the bench to score 15 points, highlighted by two big treys during Azzurri's final hurrah.

It is the first time for the Italians to reach the quarterfinal round since 1998.

For more stories on the FIBA World Cup, click here.