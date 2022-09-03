Kwok Shun Dasson Chan of Hong Kong and Joewyn Rey Pascua of the Philippines are the J4 Singapore doubles runners-up. Photo courtesy of the Philippine Tennis Academy on Facebook.

MANILA – No. 3 seeds Joewyn Rey Pascua of the Philippines and Kwok Shun Dasson Chan of Hong Kong were upset in the J4 Singapore final on Saturday by Brendan Nicholas Hendrata of Indonesia and Ke Hau Hung of Chinese Taipei, 4-6, 6-3, 11-13.

As part of the International Tennis Federation (ITF) World Tennis Tour Juniors, the tournament is known as the J4 Singapore ITF Junior Championships 2022.

Pascua and Chan were aiming for another come-from-behind win at Court 4 of the Kallang Tennis Centre, following their semifinal victory against No. 2 seeds Siwanat Auytayakul of Thailand and Roshu Fujioka of Japan, 3-6, 6-4, 10-3.

In the quarterfinals, they foiled a comeback attempt by Filipino Axl Lajon Gonzaga and Indonesian Jaden Dewandaka Tan, 6-1, 4-6, 10-6, while in the first round, they saw off Australian Ethan Gottschalk and German Yannick Maser, 6-1, 7-5.

Pascua and Gonzaga, who won back-to-back doubles titles in May at the J5 Yogyakarta in Indonesia, competed in the singles draw as well.

In the main draw, 16-year-old Pascua lost in the quarterfinals to No. 8 seed Minghui Zhang of China, 6-7(5), 4-6.

Pascua, the 2022 J5 Tay Ninh City singles champion, ousted No. 4 seed Nikhil Mukherjee of India, 6-3, 6-3, in the first round before eliminating Tan in the second round, 6-4, 6-3.

Meanwhile, 17-year-old Gonzaga was defeated in the first round of qualifying as the No. 6 seed by Yu-Lun Chen of Chinese Taipei, 4-6, 5-7.

Prior to the Filipino teens’ face-off in the doubles quarterfinals, Gonzaga and Tan beat Singaporeans Joshua Khoo and Julien Tremolieres in the first round, 7-5, 6-0.

Also at the J4 Singapore was Filipino Heinz Aslan Carbonilla, who swept the three qualifying rounds as the No. 8 seed.

In the main draw, the 16-year-old qualifier won his first-round match versus Matthew Johnstone of Singapore, 1-6, 6-2, 6-2.

He fell to No. 2 seed Alexander Despoja of Australia, 1-6, 1-6, in the second round.

Last week, it was Carbonilla who posted a runner-up finish at the J5 Singapore doubles event together with Chieh En Hou of Chinese Taipei.