TNC Pro Team share a huddle ahead of their match against Onic Esports. TNC Pro Team pulled one of the biggest upsets this season, drawing their first win at the expense of the first-seeded squad. MPL Philippines

For a squad that crumbled in the early stages of MPL Season 10, TNC Pro Team seemed to have found its footing with an emphatic sweep of top-seeded Onic Philippines.

And as a five-game losing streak threatened to break their confidence, they were able to bounce back and regain composure.

TNC coach Jemson "Scholar" Ignacio admitted that their 3rd place finish last season piled a lot of pressure on them, especially as they ended the pre-playoff period at the time in the second seed.

"A big part of why we struggled is that last season nobody expected us to win, and then top 3. Now coming into the season we had our expectations na last season top 3 and during our scrims lahat sobrang ganda ng performance so we were really confident, and that put pressure in our minds that we really needed to perform well," Scholar told reporters after the match.

"I guess the first three weeks, humbling experience na kahit top 3 ka, you're starting a new season," he added.

Now, TNC are trying to rise up, starting with taking one game against Nexplay EVOS, and then an eventual sweep against top-seeded Onic Philipines.

Scholar said having a life coach helped with their confidence.

"He had a big role sa puro 3 weeks na losses kami. [He was a ] mental fortitude coach. boosting trying to remove the things na nagdidistract sa team," told reporters after their win.

Team Captain Ben "Benthings" Maglaque shared what their life coach has been telling them.

"Inaalis namin ang pressure sa katawan, sa life coach namin pinagbabaon kami ng jokes. Kumbaga mas nakakalimutan namin ang pressure," Benthings said.

With their goal to rise from the ashes, TNC draws inspiration from Omega, a squad that sent them short of a slot in the Grand Finals last season.

"For us it was really an inspiration na kaya nila, kaya rin namin. Pero very low ang chance namin in terms of points but it's a story we could lean on in terms of points. So I think it's very important na true to life din na how Omega's story unfolded. But of course I don't want to discredit the mental fortitude of the players. So it was very a confidence breaker so he came back very strong today," Scholar said.

TNC Pro Team will face Blacklist International next.