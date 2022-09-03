Kai Sotto in action for Gilas Pilipinas against Saudi Arabia in the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/file

Coach Tim Cone believes Kai Sotto has huge potential to dominate in the Asian region.

The Gilas deputy coach said Sotto, who suited up for the Philippines in the fourth window of the FIBA World Cup qualifiers, reminds him of a Chinese cager who once played in the NBA.

“Of all the players I’ve coached against, the guy he reminds me the most of at this level, at this point, and he’ll go beyond this, is Wang Zhizhi of China,” said Cone in an interview on Power and Play.

“Wang Zhizhi was a beast at the Asian level when we were playing against him. Leftie, can shoot outside, 7-foot-2, could block shots, run the floor. He was an absolute beast.”

Cone said Sotto can go beyond that.

“The presence of Kai protecting the rim, there’s a lot of debate on whether Kai could make the NBA, I know there’s a big debate in the NBA about that," said the Ginebra coach.

"I was there in the Summer League, there was a lot of talk about him, but I don’t think there’s absolutely any question about him being here in Asia.”

“He is a dominating force in Asia and will continue to be for the next several years. He will dominate Asia for quite a while, quite a long time with his ability to protect the rim."

