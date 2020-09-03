Volleyball: Former Adamson star Amanda Villanueva announces retirement

Amanda Villanueva is retiring from volleyball. Handout

MANILA, Philippines -- Former Adamson University star Amanda Villanueva has decided to hang up her sneakers, after 18 years of playing volleyball.

Villanueva made the announcement in an emotional post on her social media accounts, where she expressed her gratitude to the sport that became her "ticket to endless possibilities."

"I've spent nearly half of my life growing in this sport. From a young kid to being a teenager, to entering awkward years, pro level, and to who I've become now," said Villanueva.

"Now that I am moving on to the next chapter of my life, I don't know what the future holds but it sure is bright as I envision it. I am officially signing off as a pro-athlete," she said.

"I wish that my future kids, wherever they may be in the future, would receive the same amount of love, care, and support that I felt in the 18 years of playing for the sport."

Villanueva starred for the Adamson Lady Falcons in the UAAP, winning a beach volleyball title in 2014. She then played for BanKo Perlas in the Premier Volleyball League, before jumping ship to the Philippine Superliga where she suited up for Sta. Lucia.

Her fellow volleyball players expressed their love for Villanueva after her announcement.

"I’m so lucky i got the chance to be your teammate," said former Ateneo de Manila University libero Denden Lazaro.

Former University of Santo Tomas star Carmela Tunay thanked Villanueva for her "inspiring journey." "Rooting for you wherever life takes you," she added.

National team captain Aby Marano, for her part, wished Villanueva luck in her next chapter.