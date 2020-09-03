NBA G-League elite prospects squad to be called Ignite

SAN FRANCISCO -- An elite group of global prospects coached by five-time NBA champion Brian Shaw and training in suburban San Francisco will be called the NBA G-League Ignite, the league announced Wednesday.

The international group working out in Walnut Creek, top talent that typically would be looking at college stardom as freshman in US schools, is part of a one-year program aimed at preparing players for the NBA Draft.

"We're thrilled to officially announce NBA G League Ignite as the name of our new team for elite prospects," NBA G League president Shareef Abdur-Rahim said.

"We think it's a fitting moniker for a group comprised of young players taking the first step of their promising professional careers."

India's Pincepal Singh, a graduate of the NBA Global Academy in Australia, is on the squad, which also includes Filipino 7-foot-2 (2.18m) center Kai Sotto, Filipino-American guard Jalen Green, Congolese forward Jonathan Kuminga, US forward Isaiah Todd and US guard Daishen Nix.

The players receive mentorship and life skills training and pro money while preparing for the NBA.

"These players have a passion for the game and a desire to develop their skills for the next level," Abdur-Rahim said. "It brings us a lot of pride for them to blaze trails as inaugural members of NBA G League Ignite."

The Ignite has started workouts under Shaw with one-on-one skill development training. They will play games later against G-League teams, development clubs for NBA teams, and some international teams.

Shaw, 54, won three NBA titles from 2000-2002 with the Los Angeles Lakers and two more in 2009 and 2010 as an assistant coach with the Lakers.

© Agence France-Presse