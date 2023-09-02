SBP calls up SJ Belangel to E-Gilas training pool

SJ Belangel (27) of Gilas Pilipinas handles the ball during the 2022 FIBA Asia Cup game vs Japan at the Istora Stadium, Jakarta, Indonesia on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. FIBA.basketball

MANILA - The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas has called up former Ateneo star SJ Belangel to be part of its E-Gilas training pool.

Belangel posted the call-up letter by SBP on his Facebook page. He is currently playing for the Daegu KOGAS Pegasus in the Korean Basketball League (KBL).

He will join the players of Laus Group Esports such as Clark Banzon, Isaiah Vincent Alindada, Julian Thomas, Joshua Machado, Prich Jayrald Diez, Carlo Hubillar Emile Juansengpue, and Kenneth Gutierrez in the training pool.

Belangel will take up a possible chance to represent the country in the virtual hardcourt after not making it into the Gilas roster for the FIBA World Cup 2023.

The 24-year-old point guard played for Gilas in the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament and the 2022 FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers. He was also part of the roster in the 2022 FIBA Asia Cup in Jakarta.

E-Gilas is the country's team for the basketball console game NBA 2k, who is currently the champion in the eFIBA Season 1 for Southeast Asia. They also won the 2022 NBA 2K League APAC Invitational last year.



