Reuben Te Rangi in action for New Zealand against Greece, August 30, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA — New Zealand’s Reuben Te Rangi balled out in his first-ever FIBA Basketball World Cup for the Tall Blacks.

In five games, the 6-foot-6 forward averaged 16.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.4 assists in the tournament’s 2023 edition, and it even included a 32-point outing during their game against Mexico.

During their last assignment against Egypt, which happened to be a game that improved their hopes of getting a spot at the 2024 Paris Olympic Qualifying Tournament, team captain Te Rangi stepped up when he was needed the most as he sank the game-winning free throws.

It was a huge sigh of relief for the 28-year-old forward as they finally ended a two-game losing streak that saw their hopes of advancing to the next round dissolve after suffering meltdowns against Greece and Mexico.

“We knew that Egypt was going to come in and play a hard game. We know they are very very good players, [so] we couldn’t come in with an easy mindset,” he said after a nine-point, five-rebound, three-assist performance.

Having the victory also meant that they could at least enjoy the night as allowed them to end the World Cup on a high note.

“I think we have pushed a lot of teams to play very hard games. We’ve come up short in a couple of those games, but to finish on a win just like that, it also means that we’re gonna celebrate tonight, he added.

Te Rangi then shared how he is glad to have played his first FIBA Worlds in the Philippines.

“It’s amazing,” he said when asked about his stay in the country.

“The Philippines is one of the best basketball hubs in the world. To have a World Cup here, and to have my first experience at the World Cup here in the Philippines has been amazing”

“The love and support that all the Filipinos have given us, me and the team, has been incredible,” he ended.

