Gilas Pilipinas battles it out with South Sudan in the FIBA World Cup. Photo by Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Now out of the race for an automatic Olympic qualification, Gilas Pilipinas has shifted its focus to pursue a breakthrough against perennial rival China in their final game in the FIBA World Cup classification phase.

Beaten by the Dominican Republic, Angola, Italy and South Sudan, the Filipinos seek to end their agony as they take on China at the Araneta Coliseum.

"Our job now is to get everyone ready for the next game," said Reyes after their deflating loss against South Sudan on Thursday. "That's has to start on our mindset and our heartset as well."

The Filipinos need to avert a humiliating shutout in the tournament that the basketball-crazy Philippines is co-hosting. That way, they will boost the country's chance of competing in the Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

"There's one more game to be played and prepared as well as we can to again put on a fight against China on Saturday," said Reyes.

The Gilas tactician said it is going to be all about pride now.

“We're trying to put everything together for one last push knowing that there’s no bearing except pride, fighting for the country, for service, which is exactly why we're here in the first place,” said Reyes.

“No matter how difficult this job is, we're here, we're doing it, and hopefully we can come in and get to play our best on Saturday.”

China’s naturalized player Kyle Anderson believes the Jordan Clarkson-led Gilas can still be a threat when it plays before its home crowd.

“Jordan is an explosive scorer, he’s a really good player. They're gonna have the crowd on their side. I don’t think that record shows how good (of a) team they are. They're still a good team and they play with

energy,” he said.

