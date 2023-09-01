Bobby Portis against Montenegro, September 1, 2023, at the Mall of Asia Arena. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA — Team USA center Bobby Portis is enjoying playing against some of the best international big men at the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup.

Despite producing numbers far from his NBA averages last season, the 2021 NBA champion is making the most out of his World Cup stint while also providing his veteran smarts for the Americans’ young frontline.

The eight-year NBA veteran bared how he is having fun going against FIBA’s finest bigs, with the latest being Nikola Vucevic and the other big men of Montenegro, saying how FIBA has more leeway when it comes to physicality inside the paint.

“We’re just banging all night, and it was fun to do that,” Portis said after their win against Montenegro.

“Sometimes in the NBA, they don’t let us do that. [Some] guys ought to flop and [do other] things, so going out there and just battling, it was fun to do that.”

“They let you bang, and not too much guys are falling down. So it’s pretty cool,” the Milwaukee Bucks forward said.

Moreover, the 6-foot-10 former draftee of the Chicago Bulls also bared how the team’s confidence is continuously moving up, especially after a close encounter with Montenegro.

“Confidence is great with us, man. Our guys responded well in the second half, came out strong, and that was great.”

And it will be crucial for the 4-0 squad who will be gunning for their fifth victory against yet another strong frontline in Lithuania, who is spearheaded by Jonas Valanciunas.

“They’re gonna be tough as well. They’re gonna be a tough challenge. Obviously, Valanciunas is always a tough big body to play against. Even in the NBA, I got mad respect for him.”

