Anthony Edwards at the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup on September 1, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA — Team USA got their toughest win so far at the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

After winning by an average margin of 34.3 points in all their first-round victories, the Americans barely escaped Nikola Vucevic and Montenegro, settling for an 85-73 victory when the final buzzer sounded during their matchup on Friday.

Still, Anthony Edwards, who top-scored for their squad with 17 points alongside three rebounds and two steals, deemed the win vital as they face stronger opponents with the tournament progressing.

“It was super important, man,” Edwards said on pulling off the win.

“These guys, they were a tough team. They played super physical, and we didn’t come out ready to play,” he said.

Team USA, for the first time in the tournament, were behind during half time, and were only up by six points heading into the final frame.

Edwards took accountability for this, admitting that before he took over in the second half, he got gun-shy after missing a couple of his shots in the first 20 minutes of action.

“It’s just a confidence thing. I felt like I let my team down, [I was] not being aggressive, [I] stopped shooting the ball after I went zero-for-five, just things that I don’t normally do. I had to get myself going,” he said.

Fortunately for Team USA, Austin Reaves, Jaren Jackson Jr., Tyrese Haliburton, and the rest of their second unit came to their aid once more.

“Our second group once again came for us and lifted us to the win so kudos to them,” he said.

Reaves finished with 12 points, two rebounds, and two assists, while Jackson Jr. and Haliburton finished with 11 and 10, respectively. Mikal Bridges also scored in double digits with 10.

Still, Edwards is aware that Team USA must dial up their efforts, especially in the rebounding department where they suffered a 49-31 disadvantage.

“We just got to be more physical, I got to be more physical, but I feel we did a pretty good job. We just have to be more physical, get a little stronger,” the Minnesota Timberwolves star said.

He also mirrored his statements on that topic since they are once again against a massive frontline in Lithuania that features a familiar foe in Jonas Valanciunas.

“We know they’re gonna be super physical, so just got to match that physicality. That’s the main thing.”

For more stories on the FIBA World Cup, click here.