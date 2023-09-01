Jonas Valanciunas and Lithuania against Greece at the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup on September 1, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Unbeaten Team USA also through to quarterfinals

MANILA — Lithuania is continuing to impose its might at the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup.

The squad posted a crucial 92-67 win against Greece on Friday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City, led by Rokas Jokubaitis with 19 points, six assists, and three steals, and Ignas Brazdeikis who put up 18 markers, three boards, and two steals.

Following an exchange of leads during the first three quarters while also facing an eight-point deficit, Lithuania banked on a 28-7 outing in the final frame that allowed them to build a lead as huge as 27, 89-64, after a three-pointer by Deividas Sirvydis with only 53 ticks remaining in the game.

That huge fourth quarter performance allowed the now 4-0 team to seal their place in the quarterfinals just like Team USA, which is also undefeated in four games.

On the other hand, Thomas Walkup put up 21 points alongside eight rebounds and seven boards, but it all went for naught as they fell to 2-2 in Round 2.

Lithuania and Team USA will put their undefeated records on the line as they are set for a faceoff on Sunday, September 3, at 8:40 PM. Meanwhile, Greece will lock horns against Montenegro on the same date at 4:40 PM. Both games are to be played still at the Mall of Asia.

