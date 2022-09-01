EJ Obiena wins another gold medal in Germany

Filipino pole vaulter EJ Obiena won a second consecutive gold medal on Wednesday as he topped the St. Wendel City Jump in Sankt Wendel, Germany.

Obiena cleared 5.86 meters to top the podium while also setting a new meet record.

"As always the competition atmosphere was amazing and thank you for having me," Obiena said on Instagram.

Menno Vloon of the Netherlands took the silver with a jump of 5.81 meters, followed by France's Anthony Ammirati who cleared 5.81 meters as well.

Ammirati's mark set a new French record at the Under-20 level.

This is the latest in a string of great results for the Filipino pole vaulter, who won bronze in the World Athletics Championships in Oregon last July.

Obiena previously placed third at the Athletissima last week and took gold at the 26. Stabhochsprungmeeting in Jockgrim. Just last Sunday, Obiena had ruled the True Athletes Classic 2022 in Leverkusen, Germany, clearing 5.81 meters.

Obiena will be back in action at the Memorial van Damme, the Brussels leg of the Diamond League, on September 2.

