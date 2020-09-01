Home  >  Sports

WATCH: Jimmy Butler player highlights - Heat vs Bucks, August 31, 2020

Jimmy Butler out-MVP'd Giannis Antetokounmpo en route to a 40-point game and a 115-104 Miami Heat victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday (US time). 

Butler shot 13 of 20 from the field, turning the contest from a tight fight in the fourth quarter into a double-digit victory for lower-seeded Heat.

Watch his highlights below:

