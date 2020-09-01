NBA: Jimmy Butler’s 40 points power Miami past Milwaukee in semis opener

Miami forward Jimmy Butler goes up for a shot against Milwaukee in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference semifinals series on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Mark J. Terrill, AP

Jimmy Butler scored 15 of his game-high 40 points in the last 6 minutes, and the Miami Heat limited Giannis Antetokounmpo on offense to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 115-104 to open their Eastern Conference semifinals on Monday (US time).

While Butler was sensational, Antetokounmpo, expected to win MVP this season, was subpar down the stretch.

After he made a layup to give Milwaukee a 96-95 lead with 6:04 remaining, Antetokounmpo wouldn't score again.

In the ensuing play, Butler hit a floater to put Miami back up 97-96, and the Bucks would never taste the lead again.

He then went on a personal 7-0 run to extend the Heat's lead 106-98 nearing the final 2 minutes.

Milwaukee's faint hopes of a comeback vanished when Antetokounmpo turned the ball over and Butler iced the game with a bucket giving Miami a 113-104 lead with 34.5 seconds left.

Antetokounmpo tallied 18 points -- his lowest output in these playoffs -- to go with 10 rebounds and 9 assists.

Middleton finished with 28 points and Brook Lopez chipped in 24 for Milwaukee, which led by 11 in the first half.

The Bucks lost despite shooting 16 of 35 (45.7%) from 3-point territory.

Goran Dragic scored 27 points for Miami, which were plus-20 in points in the paint and outrebounded Milwaukee 46-34.

The Heat were 25 of 27 from the free-throw line (92.6%), while the Bucks made just 14 of 26 (53.8%), including 4 of 10 by Antetokounmpo.