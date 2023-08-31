FIBA: Egypt survives Jordan for second World Cup win

Assem Marei against Jordan’s defenders at the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup on August 31, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News,

MANILA — Egypt secured their second straight win at the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup.

The Egyptians fended off the comeback efforts of Jordan for an 85-69 victory on Thursday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Leading them was Assem Marei’s impressive 20-point, 14-rebound performance, and Ehab Amin’s 20 markers, seven boards, and four assists that allowed them to post their second dub in four games.

Jordan was able to cut Egypt’s once 14-point advantage earlier in the contest and tie the game at 66 apiece after a three-pointer by Freddy Ibrahim with 5:23 remaining left in the final quarter, but that proved to be the best chance for Jordan to take a glance at what would have been their first win in four games.

Egypt unleashed a seven-to-nothing run capped off by another bucket by Amin with 2:45 left in the game, and that separation ballooned again to 16, allowing the Egyptians to get back to .500 at 2-2.

Sami Bzai top scored for Jordan with 18 points while Ahmad Dwairi contributed 17, but their leading scorer Rondae Hollis-Jefferson was limited to only nine points in the contest. This was his first outing in single digits in this year’s World Cup.

Egypt’s next assignment will be New Zealand, and they will face off on September 2 at 4:45 PM. Meanwhile, Jordan will be facing Mexico on the same date at 8:30 PM. Both games will be held at the same Pasay venue.

