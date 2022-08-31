LOOK: Deanna Wong, Ivy Lacsina go on a trip together

Photo from Ivy Lacsina's Instagram account

MANILA – It appears that volleyball stars Deanna Wong and Ivy Lacsina are opening up more to the public about their relationship.

This as Lacsina released on Instagram some sweet photos with her rumored partner Wong in an apparent vacation together.

Aside from posing together, some snaps showed Wong holding the hand of the NU Lady Bulldogs’ middle blocker.

“Go around the world with you, my greatest adventure,” Lacsina said in the caption.

Wong also had her cheesy reply to the delight of her legion of followers: “Ur a planet in my galaxy.”

Last July, Wong and Lacsina fanned the already-swirling rumors about them on social media.

The two athletes exchanged “I love yous” on Instagram during the Wong’s birthday celebration.

Lacsina also posted a cozy snap with Wong in a car to greet the former Ateneo de Manila University player a happy birthday.

In her message, Lacsina described Wong as the best thing that happened to her. Wong, on the other hand, left a reply in the comment section, telling her “Adi” how grateful she is for her existence.

Wong was previously in a relationship with another volleyball star Jema Galanza.

Lacsina is coming from a championship run with the NU Lady Bulldogs, while Wong is the main playmaker of the Choco Mucho Flying Titans in the Premier Volleyball League.

