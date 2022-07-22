Did Ivy Lacsina, Deanna Wong confirm romance?

IG: @16ivylacsina

Is romance brewing between Choco Mucho setter Deanna Wong and NU Lady Bulldogs’ Ivy Lacsina?

This after Lacsina and Wong exchanged “I love yous” on Instagram during the latter’s birthday celebration.

The NU middle blocker posted a cozy snap with Wong in a car to greet the former Ateneo player a happy birthday.

In her message, Lacsina described Wong as the best thing that happened to her.

“Happiest birthday to the best thing that ever happened to me. I love you my Adi,” Lacsina said.

Wong, on the other hand, left a reply in the comment section, telling her “Adi” how grateful she is for her existence.

“Thank you for being the best part in this lifetime Adi, grateful for your existence. Wǒ ài nǐ!” Wong commented.

Rumors of romance between the two have been circulating on social media but none of them directly confirmed speculations.

Wong was previously in a relationship with another volleyball star Jema Galanza.

Lacsina is coming from a championship run with the NU Lady Bulldogs while Wong is the main playmaker of the Flying Titans in the Premier Volleyball League.