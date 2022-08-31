Jordan Clarkson scored 23 points against Saudi Arabia in the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers in Pasay City on August 29, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News



MANILA, Philippines -- Saudi Arabia learned plenty from their game against the Philippines in the fourth window of the FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers, despite absorbing a big loss against the home team.

Saudi Arabia was in control early, limiting Gilas Pilipinas to only 11 points in the first quarter even with Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson on the floor. But the Filipinos got their rhythm in the third, where they outscored the visitors, 24-8.

It was all Gilas from there, as they led by as much as 40 points en route to an 84-46 triumph at the Mall of Asia Arena on Monday night.

Saudi Arabia coach Mohamed Mounir Youssef Elkerdany was gracious after the loss, offering his congratulations to Gilas on a "great night."

"I think we played very good quality basketball in the first 15 or 16 minutes," Elkerdany also said. "But in the third and fourth quarter, we didn't perform in a good basketball level."

Saudi Arabia scored just 18 points in the second half and shot just 23.5% from the field. The Philippines pressured them into 14 turnovers that became 20 points.

"It's a very tough night offensively," said Elkerdany. "We played like two separate games."

The loss dropped Saudi Arabia to 1-5 in Group E of the qualifiers, but Elkerdany said that to reach this point in the qualification process is already a big deal for their team. That they are now playing against teams like Gilas Pilipinas can only help them in the future.

"I think [there is] very good future for us because this is the first time for the Saudi Arabian national team to qualify to the final round of the World Cup [qualifiers]," he said. "So hopefully the future is going better for us."

Making the experience all the more special is that they got to play against Clarkson, the 2021 NBA Sixth Man of the Year. Elkerdany said they did their best defensively in an attempt to limit Clarkson, but the Filipino-American guard still had 23 points, six rebounds, and five assists.

"He's a great player so he always find a solution for himself. It was a good night for him," Elkerdany said.

"He is one of the best players in the world, sixth man of the year in the NBA and very high quality. I think this is a very good experience for our roster and for our young players to play against such a great player," the coach also said.

Saudi Arabia will get its chance to play against Gilas again in the fifth window of the qualifiers, as they host the Philippines on November 13.

