FIBA: Anthony Edwards shines as USA thwarts Jordan

Anthony Edwards in action against Jordan at the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup on August 30, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – Team USA has completed its sweep of Group C.

The Americans showed their might once more after they dominated Jordan, 110-62, on Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Leading Team USA was Anthony Edwards with 22 points, eight rebounds, and four assists, and Jaren Jackson Jr. with 12 markers, six boards, and two blocks.

Powered by a 15-2 start to the game after an Edwards slam, two from his total 13 first-quarter points, the Americans started to impose their dominance early by building a lead as huge as 19, 31-12.

It continued to balloon over the course of the contest, at one point even reaching the peak at 48, 106-58, after a Paolo Banchero bucket with one minute and left in the fourth quarter, and that was all they needed in the game that they did not surrender the lead even once.

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson continued to stand out for Jordan after he produced 20 points and seven rebounds.

This win, which was the Steve Kerr-led squad's third in as many games, officially puts them at the top of their group, putting them in a collision course with Nikola Vucevic and Montenegro in the next phase on Friday. It

Jordan, meanwhile, will fall into the classification phase. They will face the loser of the matchup between New Zealand and Greece that is scheduled later at 8:40 PM.

