PH Women's team to train in SoCal ahead of World Cup

The Philippine Women’s National Football Team made history after their historic top four finish at AFC Women's Asian Cup in February that secured them a spot in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The World Cup-bound team Philippines is in Southern California to train and play at least one friendly match in the next two weeks.

"We’re here to prepare the team and play as many international teams as we can and have as many training camps as we can and build the cohesion and chemistry in the group. We’ve reached a certain level but we’re certainly aspiring higher," head coach Alen Stajcic said.

The 53rd ranked national women’s team are still on a high from winning the AFF championship on home soil back in July, proving to be the best in the ASEAN region. Now, training in the US is a homecoming of sorts for the team. Many of the girls found their way to the team through US recruitment trips that have taken place in the past decade.

"It feels good. It’s nice being back stateside so taking full advantage of that," attacking midfielder Katrina Guillou said.

The 2023 FIFA World Cup in Australia is less than a year away, but for the girls, many of whom play internationally, the FIFA window is a chance for them to come together and build their chemistry against some top competition.

"We’ve got a long time to prepare but that time can pass very quickly especially with a national team that you don’t get together very often so every bit of time together is precious and golden, and we use it in every way to improve in every aspect, whether it's technical or technical-physical or even mental as well," Stajcic shared.

The friendly match against New Zealand is scheduled for September 6th at Cal State Fullerton. The team is also trying to organize a second friendly while they're in Southern California. Plans are also being made to have a few matches in the Philippines in the months leading to the FIFA World Cup.