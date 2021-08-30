All set for FIBA World Cup qualifiers draw

MANILA, Philippines -- The highly-anticipated official draw ceremony for the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 qualifiers is set for Tuesday at the Patrick Baumann House of Basketball in Mies, Switzerland.

The qualifier draw ceremony marks the tip-off, as teams try to navigate their way on the road to the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023.

Set to take place in two years in Indonesia, Japan, and the Philippines, the 2023 edition of the FIBA Basketball World Cup marks the first time multiple countries will host this showpiece event.

The competition system is comprised of six windows played over 15 months across the four regions of Africa, Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Europe. Each qualification window lasts nine days, with the windows running from November 2021 to February 2023.

Eighty countries are still vying to be among the 32 teams at the 2023 World Cup, and it will take teams a cumulative 420 games to get there. The national sides play home and away games across each of these event windows, in a way to ensure intense national team play for players and fans to experience all around the world.

Africa will have 16 national teams vying for five spots in the World Cup, while the Americas qualifiers feature 16 countries battling for seven places.

The Asia/Oceania region will have 16 teams in their qualifying games going for six spots. The European qualifiers will feature 32 countries with the 12 top European national teams earning World Cup entry.

The draw ceremony is set for 6 p.m., Manila time.

As hosts, both the Philippines and Japan are already qualified for the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023. They will still play in the Asian qualifiers first and second round, advancing to the next phase as automatically qualified.

Following a decision from FIBA's Executive Committee, Indonesia needs to be ranked among the top eight teams at the FIBA Asia Cup 2021 in order to receive automatic qualification. ​