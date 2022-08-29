Thailand sweeps Vietnam for AVC Cup bronze

Thailand celebrates after scoring a point against Vietnam in the bronze medal match of the AVC Cup for Women 2022. Handout photo.

MANILA, Philippines -- Thailand secured a third straight bronze medal in the AVC Cup for Women after sweeping Southeast Asian rival Vietnam, 25-19, 26-24, 25-18, on Monday night at the Philsports Arena.

The Thais reasserted their mastery of the Vietnamese, completing the sweep in just an hour and 29 minutes.

Ace spikers Chatchu-on Moksri and Pimpichaya Kokram led the way for Thailand with 16 and 14 points, respectively. Sasipapron Janthawisut and Hattaya Bamrungsuk also reached double digits with 10 points apiece.

The Thais last won the event in 2012. Though they fell short of ending their title drought, captain-setter Pornpun Guedpard believes the tournament helped them in their preparation for next month's Women's World Championships.

"I have to say I'm really happy. We feel great today and played wonderful volleyball," said Guedpard, who steered Thailand to four wins in the tournament.

Tran Thi Thanh Thuy, who had 29-points in Vietnam's four-set loss to Japan in last Sunday's semifinals, recorded nine points, while Nguyen Thi Trinh had three blocks to finish with eight points.

