LOOK: Marcos attends Gilas-Saudi Arabia game

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. watches the FIBA World Cup Asia Qualifiers game between the Philippines and Saudi Arabia in Pasay City on August 29, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATE) -- President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. was in attendance at the Mall of Asia Arena on Monday night for the game between the Philippines and Saudi Arabia.

The chief executive was the guest of honor for the night, seated right behind the Gilas Pilipinas bench.

Marcos was flanked by Special Assistant to the President Anton Lagdameo and business tycoon Manny V. Pangilinan.

Marcos attended the game after leading rites at the Heroes’ Cemetery earlier in the day as the country celebrated its annual commemoration of Filipino heroes.

Malacañang has yet to answer queries about Marcos’ appearance at the Gilas’ bout against Saudi Arabia.

Gilas' game against Saudi Arabia wraps up their campaign in the fourth window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers.

RELATED VIDEO: