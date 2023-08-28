FIBA: Doncic, Slovenia cruise past Georgia for second win

Luka Doncic of Slovenia. FIBA

Luka Doncic and Slovenia cruised to their second win of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 after overpowering Georgia, 88-67, on Monday evening at the Okinawa Arena in Japan.

Doncic put together another superb performance, tallying 34 points on 20 shots on top of 10 rebounds, six assists, and three steals in 32 minutes. Klemen Prepelic added 15 points, and Zoran Dragic had 12.

Slovenia settled for a slim 17-16 lead after the opening period but exploded for 29 points in the second quarter to take control of their Group F encounter.

They went on to lead by as much as 22 points.

Alexander Mamukelashvili had 21 points and seven boards for Georgia, which also got 12 markers from Kakhaber Jintcharadze.

