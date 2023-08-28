June Mar Fajardo and the rest of the Gilas Pilipinas squad need more than just a win over the Italians on Tuesday. Photo by Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- Aside from the need to beat Italy on Tuesday, there are other things that will affect Gilas Pilipinas' chances of making it to the second round of the FIBA World Cup 2023.

Both the nationals and the Azzurri are hoping for a Dominican Republic win over Angola on Tuesday to stay in the fight for the last seat heading to the second round.

Should Karl Anthony-Towns and the Dominicans come out triumphant over the Bruno Fernando-led Angolan team, there will be a vicious face off in the second game with Gilas Pilipinas, Italy, and Angola all fighting for the last spot.

But the Filipinos have to beat the Italians by at least 13 points to overcome Azzuri's +14 differential as Gilas lost by 10 points, 80-70 against Angola last Sunday.

If the nationals succeed, then they will be able to force a triple tie at 1-2.

But Gilas coach Chot Reyes prefer to block all the distractions and focus on their game against Italy.

“We focus on what's within our hands. There's a game to be played on Tuesday and we're going to come out and prepare as best we can to play a top 10 team in Italy. That's all we can do right now,” said the national team tactician.

“We all know the mathematics of the situation. The first thing for us is to make sure that we come out and prepare and find a way to win that game. The quotient will take care of itself but for us, we focus on what we need to do to be able to compete against a top 10 team in the world.”

Italy, however, is looking to bounce back from a sorry loss to Dominican Republic, 87-82. Expect the Azzurri to contain Jordan Clarkson after failing to do the same for Towns.

“The Philippines, like the Dominican Republic, have a single great player and all around them, there's a good team. For sure, it's very important to limit this player," said Italy vet Luigi Datome.

"You cannot stop them, they're so good, you have to limit them with teamwork and pay attention to the others because they're all good players.”

The crucial match between Gilas and Italy will tip off at 8 p.m. at the Araneta Coliseum on Tuesday.

For more stories on the FIBA World Cup, click here.