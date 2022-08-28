'See you next season': Eya Laure set for UST return

UST captain Eya Laure. File photo. UAAP Media

MANILA - Eya Laure, the top scorer of the UAAP Season 84 women's volleyball tournament, will be back for another season with the University of Santo Tomas.

On her social media accounts on Sunday, Laure said: "See you next season, UST community."

Laure's decision ends months of speculation as to her future; it is also a massive boost to the Golden Tigresses' campaign in UAAP Season 85.

UST made the Final 4 in Season 84 behind a superb campaign from Laure, who led the league in scoring with 272 points. She also ranked seventh in spiking (31.52%), digging (2.48 digs per set), and receiving (37.5%) during the season.

But the Tigresses fell short of their goal, falling in the step-ladder semifinals to the Ateneo Blue Eagles in straight sets. Laure had 15 points on 13 kills in that defeat.

Afterward, she said that she had yet to make a decision on her future.

"Ngayon, gusto ko munang mag-isip. Pero siyempre, pag-iisipan ko 'yan ng mabuti, kasi hindi naman din madaling iwan na lang 'yung UST ng ganun-ganun na lang," Laure said at the time.

UST head coach Kungfu Reyes later said that they were giving Laure the time she needed to make a decision, though he expressed his hope that the explosive spiker would return to complete her unfinished business with the Tigresses.

Reyes' wish -- and that of the UST community -- was granted as Laure is now poised to lead the Tigresses for another season.

