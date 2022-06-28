UAAP: Reyes, UST giving Laure time to decide on future

UST team captain Eya Laure reacts after the Golden Tigresses' loss in the UAAP Season 84 step-ladder semifinals. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- There is no pressure on Eya Laure to make an immediate decision on her future, after University of Santo Tomas' campaign in UAAP Season 84 came to a difficult end.

This, according to UST coach Kungfu Reyes who said Tuesday that their ace spiker is currently on vacation after an eventful week that saw her graduate with a degree in tourism management.

"Nasa bakasyon siya sa father niya, sa hometown nila sa Dipolog," Reyes said at the sidelines of the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum at the Century Park Hotel. "I think mag-ano muna siya doon, mag-reminisce muna siya doon, mag-muni-muni kung ang magiging desisyon niya."

"With Eya, wala pang sagot sa tanong, sabi nga sa kanta," added the coach.

Reyes said that he and Laure had an "open ended" discussion before the player left, and he wants to give their team captain the time and space she needs to make her decision.

Laure, the Season 81 Rookie of the Year, was superb for UST in the women's volleyball tournament, emerging as the top scorer of Season 84 with 287 points (257 kills, 18 blocks, and 12 service aces).

She also ranked in the top 10 in spiking, digging, and receiving, and led the Golden Tigresses to the third seed in the Final 4. They failed to advance in the step-ladder, however, bowing to Ateneo de Manila University in straight sets last June 14.

Afterward, Laure was non-committal on whether she would return for Season 85, though she acknowledged that it would be difficult for her to leave UST.

Reyes won't deny that he is hoping Laure will return for one more season, noting that the player has some "unfinished business."

"Siyempre, may mga unfinished sa collegiate ranks, or [maybe] she will turn pro," said Reyes. "Kung anong ano man ang desisyon niya, we will respect that."

"Pero sabi nga, isa pa, 'yun ang pinagdadasal namin, na mas magandang exit ang kailangan niya," he added.

Laure helped UST reach the Finals in Season 81 as a rookie, where they fell to the Blue Eagles in three games. Her sophomore season, where she was supposed to play with older sister EJ, was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Matured na naman siya," Reyes said of Laure. "Alam niya ang makakabuti para sa kanya."

"'Yung sa collegiate life niya, kung meron pa siyang gustong i-fulfill, baka dumating 'yung panahon na sabihin niya, 'Sana naglaro pa ako.' May unfinished business. Hopefully, doon kami, na kailangan niya tapusin talaga," he added.