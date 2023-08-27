V-League: St. Benilde sweeps San Sebastian for 2nd straight win

College of St. Benilde celebrates a point against San Sebastian. PVL Media.

MANILA -- College of St. Benilde imposed its will en route to a 25-14, 25-15, 25-18 sweep of San Sebastian College-Recoletos, Saturday at the Paco Arena in Manila.

It was the second straight win for the Lady Blazers in the 2023 V-League Women’s Collegiate Challenge.

Jessa Dorog shone on both ends with nine points and seven excellent receptions to power the reigning NCAA champions to third place behind the idle Far Eastern U Lady Tams and University of the East Lady Warriors, who tote identical 3-0 cards.

"Personally, I'm happy. May mga points akong binantayan and nasagot naman nila and they improved on. Actually, I'm very happy inside; I'm satisfied," said CSB head coach Jerry Yee.

The Lady Blazers pounced on their rivals’ sloppy service reception as they came through with six aces, including two from Dorog. Michelle Gamit, on the other hand, controlled the battle upfront, netting 12 points on seven attacks and four blocks.

Kat Santos waxed hot for San Sebastian in the third set to finish with 10 markers but the rest failed to step up as the Lady Stags absorbed their fourth straight loss in the tournament.

In the other women's game, University of Perpetual Help System DALTA recovered from a fourth-set setback and a 2-6 deficit in the decider as it pounded out a 20-25, 25-23, 25-20, 20-25, 15-9 decision over Lyceum of the Philippines University.

Shaila Omipon scored three points in the Lady Altas' 11-1 run that turned the game around, finishing with 19 points. Charmaine Ocado added 13 points as Perpetual Help hiked its record to 2-1.

It was a sorry loss for the Lady Pirates, who took their third straight defeat despite drawing 19 points apiece from Janeth Tulang and Johna Dolorito.